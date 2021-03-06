Horvat, Miller lift Canucks past NHL-leading Maple Leafs

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko, left, makes the save while being screened by Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (34) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller scored in a 42-second span in the third period and the Vancouver Canucks beat the NHL-leading Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Saturday night to sweep the two-game series.

Horvat tied it on a power play at 8:49, and Miller gave the Canucks the lead at 9:31. Nils Hoglander completed the scoring with 3:07 left.

Brock Boeser had a goal and two assists, and Thatcher Demko made 37 saves to help Vancouver improve to 11-15-2.

John Tavares and Jimmy Vesey scored for Toronto. The Maple Leafs dropped to 18-6-2 after losing two straight in regulation for the first time this season.

Vancouver caught a break when William Nylander was called for delay of game for sending the puck over the glass as he charged toward the Canucks zone.

Boeser sent a blast from near the blue line through traffic in front of the net, and Horvat tipped it in past Andersen to tie it.

Boeser got another on the go-ahead goal, picking up the puck off a Toronto stick deep in the Leafs’ zone and firing a shot at Andersen. The goalie made the stop, but Miller got to the rebound and scored.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host Winnipeg on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series.

Canucks: Host Montreal on Monday night to open a two-game series.