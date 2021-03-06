Sports

Rocak leads UC San Diego over CS Fullerton 85-78

The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO

Toni Rocak scored a season-high 26 points and UC San Diego topped Cal State Fullerton 85-78 on Saturday.

Rocak made 12 of 16 shots and added seven rebounds. Mikey Howell had 17 points and 13 assists for UC San Diego (7-10, 4-10 Big West Conference). Gabe Hadley added 12 points. Jake Killingsworth had 11 points.

Tray Maddox Jr. scored a career-high 30 points for the Titans (6-9, 5-9). Tory San Antonio added 12 points and eight rebounds. Vincent Lee had 12 points.

The Tritons improve to 2-0 against the Titans for the season. UC San Diego defeated Cal State Fullerton 89-85 last Friday.

