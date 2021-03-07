Boston hosts New Jersey after Marchand’s 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (7-11-2, seventh in the East Division) vs. Boston Bruins (13-5-3, third in the East Division)

Boston; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts the New Jersey Devils after Brad Marchand scored two goals in the Bruins' 5-1 victory against the Capitals.

The Bruins are 13-5-3 against the rest of their division. Boston averages 4.5 penalties per game, the most in the Nhl. Charlie McAvoy leads the team with 10 total penalties.

The Devils are 7-11-2 against the rest of their division. New Jersey has given up 22 power-play goals, killing 63.9% of opponent opportunities.

In their last meeting on Feb. 18, New Jersey won 3-2. Kyle Palmieri scored a team-high two goals for the Devils in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand has 27 total points for the Bruins, 12 goals and 15 assists. David Pastrnak has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Matt Tennyson leads the Devils with a plus-six in 10 games this season. Pavel Zacha has three goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.8 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Devils: 2-8-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with an .874 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Jeremy Lauzon: out (hand), Brandon Carlo: day to day (head), Ondrej Kase: day to day (upper body).

Devils: Ryan Murray: day to day (upper body).