Pepperdine faces BYU in WCC finals

Pepperdine (12-11, 8-6) vs. No. 2 seed Brigham Young (19-5, 10-3)

West Coast Conference Tourney Championship, Orleans Arena, Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine is set to face off against Brigham Young in the Championship of the WCC tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played on Jan. 27, when the Waves shot 42.4 percent from the field en route to a 76-73 victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Alex Barcello, Brandon Averette and Matt Haarms have combined to account for 47 percent of Brigham Young's scoring this season and 50 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Pepperdine, Colbey Ross, Kessler Edwards and Jade' Smith have combined to score 56 percent of the team's points this season, including 59 percent of all Waves points over their last five.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Ross has accounted for 63 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last three games. Ross has 21 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cougars have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Waves. Brigham Young has an assist on 52 of 84 field goals (61.9 percent) over its past three games while Pepperdine has assists on 42 of 78 field goals (53.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young is rated second among WCC teams with an average of 78.6 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25