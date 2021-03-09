Dallas takes home win streak into matchup with San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs (18-14, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts San Antonio looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Mavericks are 4-1 in division play. Dallas averages 42.8 rebounds per game and is 8-1 when outrebounding opponents.

The Spurs are 12-13 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is seventh in the Western Conference giving up just 110.9 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Mavericks defeated the Spurs 122-117 in their last matchup on Jan. 22. Luka Doncic led Dallas with 36 points, and DeMar DeRozan paced San Antonio scoring 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristaps Porzingis is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is shooting 54.4% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Patty Mills leads the Spurs averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers while scoring 13.3 points per game and shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Dejounte Murray is averaging 18.3 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 114.7 points, 42.9 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110 points on 45.2% shooting.

Spurs: 6-4, averaging 110.4 points, 44.5 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points on 44.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Luka Doncic: day to day (back).

Spurs: Devin Vassell: day to day (health and safety protocols), Rudy Gay: day to day (health and safety protocols), LaMarcus Aldridge: day to day (illness), Derrick White: day to day (health and safety protocols).