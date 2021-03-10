Mizzou faces Georgia in SEC 2nd round

No. 10 seed Georgia (14-11, 7-11) vs. No. 7 seed Missouri (15-8, 8-8)

Southeastern Conference Tourney Second Round, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia and Missouri are set to do battle in the second round of the SEC tournament. The only regular season meeting came on Feb. 16, when the Bulldogs shot 49.1 percent from the field while limiting Missouri's shooters to just 42.6 percent en route to an 80-70 victory.

STEPPING UP: The dynamic Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 14 points and 7.2 assists to lead the charge for the Bulldogs. Toumani Camara is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 12.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The Tigers have been led by Dru Smith, who is averaging 14.1 points and two steals.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Wheeler has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last three games. Wheeler has 15 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Tigers are 8-0 when they record eight or more steals and 7-8 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bulldogs are 11-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.4 percent or worse, and 3-11 when opponents exceed that percentage.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Missouri has an assist on 40 of 71 field goals (56.3 percent) over its past three outings while Georgia has assists on 49 of 83 field goals (59 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia is ranked first in Division I with an average of 75.5 possessions per game. The uptempo Bulldogs have pushed that total to 77.6 possessions per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25