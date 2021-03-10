Nevada faces Boise State in MWC quarters

No. 5 seed Nevada (15-9, 10-7) vs. No. 4 seed Boise State (18-7, 14-6)

Mountain West Conference Tournament Quarterfinals, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada is set to face off against Boise State in the MWC tournament quarterfinals. Nevada swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 7, when the Wolf Pack shot 46.7 percent from the field while limiting Boise State's shooters to just 34.6 percent en route to a 73-62 victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: Boise State's Derrick Alston Jr. has averaged 17.5 points while Abu Kigab has put up 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds. For the Wolf Pack, Grant Sherfield has averaged 18 points and 6.2 assists while Desmond Cambridge Jr. has put up 15.7 points and 4.4 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Sherfield has been directly responsible for 55 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 30 field goals and 41 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Broncos are 16-0 when they score at least 73 points and 2-7 when they fall shy of that total. The Wolf Pack are 9-0 when they hold opponents to 64 points or fewer and 6-9 when opponents exceed 64 points.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wolf Pack have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Broncos. Boise State has 30 assists on 63 field goals (47.6 percent) over its past three outings while Nevada has assists on 45 of 71 field goals (63.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Boise State is ranked first among MWC teams with an average of 76 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25