Coyotes’ Kuemper could miss significant time with injury

The Arizona Coyotes could be without top goalie Darcy Kuemper for a significant amount of time due to a lower-body injury.

Kuemper was injured in Monday's game against Colorado. The team said Wednesday he is listed as week to week.

Kuemper, who missed three games earlier this season with a lower-body injury, went down to a knee in the third period against the Avalanche. He asked the officials to stop the game and skated off to the locker room.

Kuemper shined as Arizona's No. 1 goalie in 2018-19 before injuries limited him to 55 games. He was named an All-Star last season, but couldn't play in the game due to another injury that caused him to miss 28 games. He returned to play nine games in the postseason bubble.

Kuemper is 7-7-2 with a 2.41 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and one shutout in 18 games this season.