UNO, NW State meet in Southland quarters

New Orleans (10-14, 9-7) vs. No. 4 seed Northwestern State (10-17, 9-7)

Southland Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, Texas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is set to take on Northwestern State in the quarterfinals of the Southland tourney. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on March 3, when the Privateers shot 56.1 percent from the field while limiting Northwestern State's shooters to just 51.7 percent en route to a 92-83 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Trenton Massner has put up 13 points and 4.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Demons. Jamaure Gregg is also a top contributor, maintaining an average of 10 points and five rebounds per game. The Privateers are led by Damion Rosser, who is averaging 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds.MIGHTY MASSNER: Massner has connected on 36.3 percent of the 80 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 13 over his last three games. He's also made 64.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Privateers are 0-7 when they score 67 points or fewer and 10-7 when they exceed 67 points. The Demons are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 67 points and 10-9 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: New Orleans is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Privateers are 5-14 when opponents score more than 64.

DID YOU KNOW: New Orleans is ranked second in the Southland with an average of 74.6 possessions per game. The uptempo Privateers have pushed that total to 77.8 possessions per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25