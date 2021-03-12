Ole Miss faces LSU in SEC quarters

Mississippi (16-10, 11-8) vs. No. 3 seed LSU (16-8, 11-6)

Southeastern Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi is set to face off against LSU in the quarterfinals of the SEC tourney. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 9, when the Tigers shot 48.2 percent from the field while holding Mississippi to just 35.4 percent en route to the 14-point victory.

STEPPING UP: LSU's Cameron Thomas has averaged 23.1 points while Trendon Watford has put up 15.5 points and 7.1 rebounds. For the Rebels, Devontae Shuler has averaged 15.6 points while Romello White has put up 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds.SHULER CAN SHOOT: Shuler has connected on 34.4 percent of the 151 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 24 over the last five games. He's also made 77.6 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Rebels have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Tigers. LSU has 35 assists on 91 field goals (38.5 percent) over its previous three games while Mississippi has assists on 40 of 72 field goals (55.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Mississippi defense has held opponents to just 62.9 points per game, the 23rd-lowest in Division I. LSU has allowed an average of 75.4 points through 24 games (ranked 256th, nationally).

