Magic fall flat against Spurs as skid reaches seven games

The Orlando Magic’s losing streak reached a season-worst seven games with a 104-77 loss Friday to the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center.

Nikola Vucevic finished with 26 points to lead the Magic (13-25), whose 77 points were a season-low. Dwayne Bacon was the only other Orlando player in double figures with 15 points.

While Vucevic went 12 of 18 (66.7%) from the field, the rest of the team was 17 of 62 (27.4%).

Rudy Gay scored 19 points while Derrick White and Dejounte Murray each had 17 for the Spurs (19-15), who turned 19 Magic turnovers into 21 points.

The Magic played without Aaron Gordon (ankle), Evan Fournier (groin strain), Terrence Ross (sore left knee), James Ennis (sore left calf) and Cole Anthony (rib fracture).

Rookie Chuma Okeke took Gordon’s spot at small forward as the Magic used their 17th different starting lineup this season.

The Magic scored the first seven points and rode 11 points from Vucevic to a 29-16 lead after the first quarter. But Orlando was outscored 31-10 in the second quarter as the offense stalled behind poor shooting and turnovers.

The Magic went 5 of 19 (26.3%) from the field and committed eight turnovers in the quarter. One four-possession sequence was a microcosm of the their quarter: turnover-turnover-missed shot-turnover.

In fact, after being up by 13, the Magic were outscored 37-13 over a 15:02 stretch from late in the first quarter until early in the third.

By then, the Spurs led by 14.

Orlando showed some life in the middle of the third quarter, twice getting within three points. The deficit was 10 entering the fourth quarter when the Spurs pulled away for good with a 9-0 run.

Orlando returns to action Sunday when it plays host to Miami at Amway Center.