Clippers offer little resistance in blowout loss to Pelicans

Even before the Clippers lost their second starter to an injury, Coach Tyronn Lue lamented his team’s potential lack of resistance on defense against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Those two missing starters, center Serge Ibaka, who left the game because of back tightness, and point guard Patrick Beverley, are undoubtedly two of the Clippers’ top defenders.

But to give up 110 points through three quarters and to show indifference to guarding was the primary issue.

The hole the Clippers fell into was as big as 33 points early in the fourth quarter on Sunday night in New Orleans, meaning they were just waiting to accept the eventual 135-115 beat-down delivered by the Pelicans.

Zion Williamson was a force with 27 points, missing only three of his 16 shots.

Brandon Ingram was smooth with his 23 points, shooting seven of 12 from the field and three of six from three-point range.

Lonzo Ball continued his torrid offensive stretch, scoring 20 points on seven-for-10 shooting, including five for eight from three-point range.

Kawhi Leonard had 23 for the Clippers and Paul George added 15.

Ibaka didn’t return for the second half with lower back tightness. Ivica Zubac started the second half at center in his place.

Beverley didn’t travel on the three-game trip because of an injured right knee. His replacement, Reggie Jackson, was solid with 18 points.

By the end of the third quarter, though, the Clippers trailed 110-83.

They basically stood around and offered little resistance as the Pelicans rip their defense apart, allowing New Orleans to make 67.2% of its shots through three quarters.

For the game, the Clippers’ defense saw the Pelicans shoot 65% from the field and 46.2% from three-point range.