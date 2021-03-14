New-look starting lineup sparks the Chicago Bulls’ 119-85 rout of the Toronto Raptors as 9 players score in double figures

A new-look starting lineup sparked the Chicago Bulls to play some of their best basketball in weeks in a 119-85 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night at the United Center.

With Tomas Satoransky and Thad Young in the starting lineup for the first time this season, the Bulls clicked on all levels against the shorthanded Raptors.

They recorded 35 assists on 44 field goals. Nine players scored in double figures. Rookie Patrick Williams scored a career-high 23 points. And the Bulls held a team under 100 points for only the second time all season.

The two young players moved to the bench, Wendell Carter Jr. and Coby White, responded with strong performances. Carter recorded a double-double in his first NBA game as a reserve with 12 points and 11 rebounds while looking much more aggressive offensively. White scored 13 points with five assists, and the Bulls were plus-24 with him on the court.

It all added up to a comfortable victory as the Bulls kept pace in the crowded Eastern Conference playoff race. After dropping their first two games coming out of the All-Star break, the Bulls had dropped to 11th in the standings, trailing the Raptors by percentage points, entering Sunday’s game.

They’re now tied with the Pacers for ninth at 17-20.