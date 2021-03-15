Sports

Carolina takes on Detroit, looks for 9th straight win

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes (20-6-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (8-17-4, eighth in the Central Division)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina will try to extend its eight-game win streak with a victory against Detroit.

The Red Wings have gone 8-17-4 against division opponents. Detroit has scored nine power-play goals, converting on 10.7% of chances.

The Hurricanes are 20-6-1 against the rest of their division. Carolina leads the NHL with 28 power-play goals, led by Vincent Trocheck with six.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Hronek leads the Red Wings with 15 assists and has 15 points this season. Sam Gagner has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Trocheck leads the Hurricanes with 13 goals and has 24 points. Dougie Hamilton has 10 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Hurricanes: Teuvo Teravainen: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: day to day (back), Petr Mrazek: out (thumb), Vincent Trocheck: day to day (upper body).

