LB Biegel agrees to 1-year contract to remain with Dolphins

The Associated Press

MIAMI

Linebacker Vince Biegel agreed to terms Monday on a one-year contract to remain with the Miami Dolphins.

Biegel, who was to become a free agent Wednesday, had the best season of his three-year NFL career in 2020 for Miami. He started 10 games while totaling 59 tackles and 13 quarterback hits.

He has also played for Green Bay and New Orleans.

