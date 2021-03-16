Capitals and Islanders square off in battle of top East Division teams

New York Islanders (19-6-4, first in the East Division) vs. Washington Capitals (18-6-4, second in the East Division)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The top two teams in the East Division meet when the Washington Capitals play the New York Islanders.

The Capitals have gone 18-6-4 against division opponents. Washington is third in the league averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Nicklas Backstrom with 11.

The Islanders are 19-6-4 against the rest of their division. New York ranks 18th in the league with 30.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

In their last meeting on Jan. 28, Washington won 6-3. John Carlson recorded a team-high 2 points for the Capitals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Backstrom leads the Capitals with 11 goals and has 31 points. Jakub Vrana has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Nick Leddy leads the Islanders with 17 total assists and has 18 points. Brock Nelson has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 9-1-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Islanders: 9-0-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.5 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body), Lars Eller: day to day (lower body).

Islanders: None listed.