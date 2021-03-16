Calgary takes home win streak into matchup with Edmonton

Edmonton Oilers (18-13-0, third in the North Division) vs. Calgary Flames (14-12-3, fifth in the North Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary hosts Edmonton looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Flames are 14-12-3 against division opponents. Calgary has given up 18 power-play goals, killing 80.9% of opponent chances.

The Oilers are 18-13-0 against opponents in the North Division. Edmonton ranks seventh in the NHL averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Connor McDavid with 1.2.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 11 goals and has 23 points. Elias Lindholm has 9 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.

McDavid leads the Oilers with 17 goals and has 53 points. Leon Draisaitl has seven goals over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Oilers: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: Joakim Nordstrom: day to day (lower body).

Oilers: Alex Stalock: out (health protocols), Kris Russell: day to day (lower body), Kyle Turris: day to day (covid protocol).