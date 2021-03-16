Who will win the NCAA Tournament? Here’s what oddsmakers say as March Madness tips off

AP

As the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament tips off this week, bracket-crazed fans are always curious: Who are the trendy Final Four picks? Who are the sleepers?

This year’s tournament will be quite different than what we’ve seen before. It will take place solely in Indiana, there will be limited attendance, and perennial favorites Duke and Kentucky are noticeably absent after disappointing seasons.

Games will be televised on CBS and Turner Sports’ three networks: TNT, TBS and truTV, and live streaming will be available online at the NCAA’s March Madness Live

Here’s the rest of what you need to know about March Madness. The first four play-in games are scheduled for Thursday, with the Round of 64 games taking place Friday and Saturday.

Odds to win March Madness, according to Covers.com





With an undefeated 26-0 record and the top overall seed in the tournament, it’s no surprise Gonzaga has the best odds in the tournament, according to Covers.com. The other No. 1 seeds — Illinois, Baylor and Michigan — have the next best odds to win the title.

Gonzaga +180 (means a bet of $100 bet will win $180, plus your $100)

Illinois +500

Baylor +600

Michigan +800

Houston +1,600

Alabama +2,000

Iowa +2,000

Texas +2,000

Ohio State +2,500

Oklahoma State +4,000

Kansas +4,000

Texas Tech +4,000

Covers.com reports Illinois as the biggest climber in the odds and Villanova (+10,000) as the school with the furthest fall.

Odds to Advance to the Final Four, according to BetOnline.ag

Gonzaga is the only team according to BetOnline’s odds that gives an implied probability of more than 50% to win its region and advance to the Final Four. The top odds among the No. 2 seeds comes from Houston, which won seven straight games to close its season and win the American Athletic Conference. Here are the odds for the top four seeds of each region.

East Region

Michigan +200

Alabama +350

Texas +600

Florida State +600

Midwest Region

Illinois +150

Houston +240

West Virginia +850

Oklahoma State +850

South Region

Baylor +130

Ohio State +425

Arkansas +750

Purdue +750

Texas Tech, +750

West Region

Gonzaga -220 (means a bet of $220 bet will win $100, plus your $220)

Iowa +425

Kansas +1,200

Virginia +1,200

Prop Bets

Let’s have some fun, shall we? Fans are always on the lookout for upsets, buzzer beaters and all around madness in the tournament. Here’s a look at some of the top prop bets available.

Buzzer-beater shots during the Round of 64, according to Covers.com:

0: -185

1: +225

2: +700

3: +1,200

4: +2,000

Total overtime games in the tournament: Over/Under 4.5, according to Covers.com

Will any team forfeit due to COVID-19, according to BetOnline.ag:

Yes: +140

No: -180

Will a 12 seed beat a 5 seed in the Round of 64, according to BetOnline.ag:

Yes: -400

No: +250

March Madness sleepers, according to Sporting News

There are always going to be a few upsets in the NCAA Tournament, and potentially some teams with lower seeds who will make deep runs.

Led by Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State, a No. 4 seed, is a trendy pick to make a deep run. They have odds of +3,000 to win the title.

“We’re not saying Cunningham is the second coming of Carmelo Anthony, who led third-seeded Syracuse to a national title in 2003, but if there’s anyone in this year’s field who can pull off a similar feat, it would be him,” Sporting News said.

The website also lists Kansas and Wisconsin — each with +4,200 odds — as sleepers.

Round of 64 information, according to CBS Sports

Baylor is a 26-point favorite against No. 16 seed Hartford, which is the largest spread among the Round of 64 games. Two of the No. 1 seeds will await their challenger from Thursday’s First Four play-in games, so there is a chance Gonzaga may eventually dethrone Baylor with the largest spread.

The only lower seed favored to beat the higher seed is No. 10 seed Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights opened as 1-point favorites against Clemson.