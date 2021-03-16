Avalanche score last 6 goals in 8-4 win over Ducks

Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Comtois, right, shoots the puck at Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Nathan MacKinnon and Samuel Girard scored 2:23 apart early in the third period, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied for six unanswered goals to beat the Anaheim Ducks 8-4 on Tuesday night.

Nazem Kadri had two goals and two assists for Colorado. Philipp Grubauer stopped 15 shots after replacing Hunter Miska, who allowed four goals on seven shots.

Anaheim had two goals in its previous three games but broke out with a big first period. Adam Henrique led with a goal and two assists, and Troy Terry also scored.

The teams combined for six goals in the first — four in the opening 7:02. Andre Burakovsky gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 1:01, but the Ducks scored on their first two shots, by Terry and Danton Heinen. Kadri’s first of the night made it 2-all.

Miska, who gave up five goals in his last game, an overtime loss to Anaheim 10 days earlier, struggled against the Ducks again. When Henrique scored at 15:59 to give Anaheim a 3-2 lead, it was just the fifth shot Miska faced. Then, after Derek Grant was awarded a penalty shot when he was tripped on a short-handed chance, Miska was beaten again with 17 seconds left in the period.

Grubauer came on to start the second and stopped all seven shots he faced in the period. That allowed the Avalanche to tie it on goals by Mikko Rantanen at 11:25 and Kadri’s second, a deflection in front of Ryan Miller, at 18:26.

MacKinnon scored a power-play goal 1:01 into the third and Girard made it 6-4 at 3:24.

Miller had 28 saves.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored into an empty net at 16:48 and Brandon Saad added a power-play goal at 18:45, his 10th of the season.

NOTES: Devon Toews and Joonas Donskoi had two assists each for Colorado. ... Anaheim G John Gibson is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. ... Avalanche D Bo Byram and C J.T. Compher, both out with lower-body injuries, skated Tuesday morning and could return Thursday. ... Ducks F Jakob Silfverberg went off in the first period after blocking a shot but returned later.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Host the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.

Avalanche: Host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.