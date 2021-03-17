Carolina takes home win streak into matchup with Columbus

Columbus Blue Jackets (11-12-7, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (20-7-1, third in the Central Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina hosts Columbus aiming to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Hurricanes are 20-7-1 against Central Division opponents. Carolina has scored 93 goals and is sixth in the Nhl averaging 3.3 goals per game. Vincent Trocheck leads the team with 13.

The Blue Jackets are 11-12-7 against the rest of their division. Columbus has converted on 16% of power-play opportunities, scoring 12 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Feb. 15, Carolina won 7-3. Brock McGinn scored two goals for the Hurricanes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 26 points, scoring 11 goals and adding 15 assists. Dougie Hamilton has 11 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Cam Atkinson leads the Blue Jackets with 11 goals and has 21 points. Oliver Bjorkstrand has four goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Teuvo Teravainen: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: day to day (back), Petr Mrazek: out (thumb), Vincent Trocheck: day to day (upper body).

Blue Jackets: None listed.