The Chicago Bulls lose 106-99 to the San Antonio Spurs after being outscored 33-19 in a 4th-quarter collapse

Despite being ahead by double digits entering the fourth quarter Wednesday night, the Chicago Bulls put together one of their worst collapses of the season in a 106-99 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. They were outscored 39-19 in the final quarter, bullied into sloppy turnovers byball pressure and unable to contain the Spurs on the other end.

The Bulls had controlled the entire game, leading by as many as 23 points and appearing to be en route to a third consecutive win. But an ugly fourth quarter prevented the Bulls (18-21) from taking advantage of another short-handed opponent as the Spurs were without guard DeMar DeRozan.

The Bulls wrapped up this five-game homestand with a 2-3 record despite their roster being back at full strength to start the second half and facing the Philadelphia 76ers without Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid; the Miami Heat without Bam Adebayo; and the Toronto Raptors, Oklahoma City Thunder and Spurs with lineups depleted by COVID-19 and injuries.

Zach LaVine finished with 29 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Thad Young added 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Young was playing in his 1,000th NBA game, making him the 137th player in league history to reach that milestone and the ninth active player.

Between the first and second quarters, the Bulls played a tribute video on the scoreboard above the court for Young.