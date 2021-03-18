Boston hosts Sacramento for cross-conference contest

Sacramento Kings (16-24, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (20-20, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento heads to Boston for a non-conference matchup.

The Celtics have gone 12-6 in home games. Boston is 15-8 when outrebounding opponents and averages 43.9 rebounds per game.

The Kings have gone 7-12 away from home. Sacramento ranks eighth in the Western Conference shooting 35.9% from deep. Tyrese Haliburton paces the Kings shooting 42.5% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Kings won 116-111 in the last matchup on Feb. 3. De'Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 26 points, and Jayson Tatum led Boston with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 25.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is shooting 41.8% and averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Buddy Hield leads the Kings averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers while scoring 16.5 points per game and shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Richaun Holmes is averaging 10.7 rebounds and 16.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 5-5, averaging 115.9 points, 43.7 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points on 47.1% shooting.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 118.5 points, 41.7 rebounds, 26.8 assists, seven steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.1 points on 49.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Tristan Thompson: out (health and safety protocols), Romeo Langford: out (health and safety protocols).

Kings: Chimezie Metu: out (wrist), Marvin Bagley III: out (hand).