Sports

WHL 2020-21 Standings

The Associated Press

WHL

2020-21 Regular-season Standings

All Times Eastern

East Division

Central Division

B.C. Division (on hold)

U.S. Division

Note: Season begins in Alberta and select Saskatchewan regions (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Thursday's results

Portland at Tri-City

At Regina

Winnipeg 5 Moose Jaw 2

Swift Current at Brandon

Wednesday's results

At Regina

Regina 3 Swift Current 2

Winnipeg 2 Saskatoon 1 (OT)

Friday's games

Red Deer at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.

Spokane at Seattle, 9:05 p.m.

At Regina

Prince Albert vs. Saskatoon, 10 p.m.

Saturday's games

Edmonton at Red Deer, 8 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 8:05 p.m.

Lethbridge at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 9:05 p.m.

At Regina

Moose Jaw vs. Swift Current, 6 p.m.

Brandon vs. Regina, 10 p.m.

Sunday's games

Everett at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m.

Red Deer at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Lethbridge, 8 p.m.

Spokane at Portland, 8 p.m.

At Regina

Prince Albert vs. Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Saskatoon vs. Moose Jaw, 10 p.m.

  Comments  

Football

Seahawks bring back center Ethan Pocic, may have filled out 2021 offensive line

Football

Kyle Fuller released after 6 seasons as the Chicago Bears clear salary cap space and create huge void in the secondary

Sports

LaVar Ball is publicly pushing Lonzo Ball out of New Orleans amid rumors Knicks interested in Pelicans point guard

Football

Giants sign veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph to two-year deal: source

Sports

Patriots trade Izzo to Houston, re-sign Van Noy

March 18, 2021 5:10 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service