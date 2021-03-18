Sports

WHL Roundup: Samuel Huo, American edge Winterhawks 3-2 in overtime

The Associated Press

Samuel Huo scored at 4:11 of overtime as the Tri-City Americans opened their Western Hockey League season with a 3-2 win over the Portland Winterhawks.

Sasha Mutala and Jake Sloan also scored for the Americans (1-0-0).

Mason Mannek and Reece Newkirk found the back of the net for the Winterhawks (0-0-1).

Thursday's game marked the beginning of the 202-21 campaign for the WHL's U.S. Division.

---

ICE 5 WARRIORS 2

REGINA — Peyton Krebs had a goal and an assist and Carl Stankowski stopped 26-of-28 shots as Winnipeg (3-1-0) picked up its third win in a row by downing Moose Jaw (3-1-0), which suffered its first loss after opening the season with three straight victories.

---

WHEAT KINGS 4 BRONCOS 1

REGINA - Nolan Ritchie scored twice and set up another and Ethan Kruger kicked out 26 shots as Brandon (2-1-1) dealt Swift Current (0-4-0) its fourth consecutive loss to open the season.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2021.

