Leonard leads Los Angeles into matchup with Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets (20-20, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (26-16, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard leads Los Angeles into a matchup with Charlotte. He currently ranks 10th in the NBA scoring 26.2 points per game.

The Clippers are 13-6 on their home court. Los Angeles is 26-11 in games when scoring at least 100 points.

The Hornets are 8-12 on the road. Charlotte is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Cody Zeller averaging 2.4.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is shooting 51.2% and averaging 26.2 points. Paul George is averaging 17.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Gordon Hayward has shot 48.2% and is averaging 20.4 points for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging three made 3-pointers and scoring 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 4-6, averaging 112 points, 43.4 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.5 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points on 49.6% shooting.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 116.8 points, 43 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points on 50.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Serge Ibaka: day to day (back), Patrick Beverley: out (knee).

Hornets: None listed.