AP sources: Seahawks agree to 2-year deal with Chris Carson

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back their top running back after reaching an agreement with Chris Carson on a two-year contract, according to two people with knowledge of the deal.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on Friday night on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the signing.

Bringing back Carson is a major victory for the Seahawks, keeping the top remaining free agent running back on the market from leaving the only NFL team he has played for. Carson has been a workhorse in Seattle’s backfield when he’s been healthy, fitting the style of running back Pete Carroll wants for his offense.

Carson was a seventh-round pick of the Seahawks in 2017 and quickly earned himself the starting nod. Carson rushed for 1,151 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns in 2018 and in 2019 rushed for a career-best 1,230 yards and seven TDs.

This past season, Carson was limited to 12 games and rushed for 651 yards and five scores. He also added four receiving touchdowns.

Carson’s new deal with Seattle will reportedly include a voidable third year to help with the salary cap.

The return of Carson may finally allow Seattle to have the two-headed running back tandem it has wanted since taking Carson and Rashaad Penny in consecutive drafts. Injuries have kept the Seahawks from ever using the pair as they had hoped in the backfield.

Injuries have been the only roadblock during Carson's young career. He missed most of his rookie season due to a leg fracture. In 2019, Carson suffered a hip fracture late in the season that cost him a chance to contribute during Seattle playoff run and brought Marshawn Lynch out of retirement. This past season, a sprained foot kept Carson out of four games.

But when healthy, the 26-year-old Carson is the closest player the Seahawks have found that brings the same kind of running style and attitude carrying the ball as Lynch did during Seattle's run to consecutive NFC titles.

The Seahawks also announced the signing of cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon on Friday after reaching agreement with the former 49ers starter earlier this week.