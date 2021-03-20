Orlando faces Boston on 5-game road skid

Orlando Magic (14-27, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (20-21, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando will look to stop its five-game road slide when the Magic take on Boston.

The Celtics are 14-12 in conference games. Boston averages 43.9 rebounds per game and is 4-10 when opponents win the rebound battle.

The Magic are 10-16 in Eastern Conference play. Orlando is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Khem Birch averaging 2.6.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Celtics defeated the Magic 124-97 in their last matchup on Jan. 15. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 21 points, and Aaron Gordon paced Orlando scoring 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is averaging 25 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Celtics. Robert Williams III is shooting 71.1% and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Evan Fournier leads the Magic averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers while scoring 19.3 points per game and shooting 39% from beyond the arc. Nikola Vucevic is averaging 26.7 points and 11.9 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 5-5, averaging 114.8 points, 43.6 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points on 47.0% shooting.

Magic: 1-9, averaging 102.1 points, 44.8 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points on 47.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Tristan Thompson: out (health and safety protocols), Romeo Langford: out (health and safety protocols).

Magic: Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (illness), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Terrence Ross: out (knee), Cole Anthony: out (rib), James Ennis III: out (calf).