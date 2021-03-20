Texas Tech faces Arkansas in Second Round

No. 6 seed Texas Tech (18-10) vs. No. 3 seed Arkansas (23-6)

NCAA Tournament Second Round, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Sunday, 5:10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech and Arkansas are set to clash in a NCAA second round battle. Arkansas earned an 85-68 win over Colgate in its most recent game, while Texas Tech got a 65-53 win against Utah State in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Arkansas' Justin Smith, JD Notae and Jalen Tate have collectively scored 43 percent of the team's points this season, including 54 percent of all Razorbacks scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MAC: Mac McClung has connected on 34.1 percent of the 135 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 10 over the last three games. He's also made 80.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: Arkansas is a perfect 19-0 when it holds an opponent to 76 points or fewer. The Razorbacks are 4-6 when opponents score more than 76 points.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Red Raiders have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Razorbacks. Arkansas has an assist on 40 of 81 field goals (49.4 percent) over its past three outings while Texas Tech has assists on 41 of 77 field goals (53.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The opportunistic Arkansas offense has averaged 75.3 possessions per game this season, ranking the Razorbacks eighth nationally. Texas Tech has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 66.5 possessions per game (ranked 295th).

