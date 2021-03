Daria Kasatkina of Russia holds her trophy after winning the final match against Margarita Gasparyan of Russia in the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy 2021 tennis tournament final match in St.Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) AP

Daria Kasatkina won the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Sunday when wild card Margarita Gasparyan retired from their all-Russian final with a lower back injury.

The eighth-seeded Kasatkina was leading 6-3, 2-1 when Gasparyan’s back problems forced her to retire.

Kasatkina became the first player to win two WTA tournaments this year after winning in Melbourne, Australia last month. It’s her fourth title overall.