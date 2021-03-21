Ski Report

Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 6:26a machine groomed 63 - 63 base 47 of 55 trails 85% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Alpine Meadows — Wed 5:45a machine groomed 77 - 132 base 94 of 103 trails 91% open, 11 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bear Mountain — Wed 9:14a machine groomed 46 - 60 base 28 of 30 trails 93% open, 10 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun:8:30a-4p.

Bear Valley — Wed 9:21a packed powder machine groomed 84 - 84 base 56 of 75 trails 75% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Boreal — Wed 10:03a machine groomed 75 - 75 base 29 of 35 trails, 83% open 6 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.

China Peak — Wed 9:26a machine groomed 50 - 50 base 51 of 54 trails 94% open, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon,Thu-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Dodge Ridge — Wed 6:07a packed powder machine groomed 45 - 57 base 62 of 67 trails 98% open, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Donner Ski Ranch — Wed 10:05a variable machine groomed 28 - 30 base 100% open 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Heavenly — Wed 7:26a packed powder machine groomed 50 - 76 base 97 of 97 trails, 98% open 4700 acres, 25 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Homewood — Wed 7:04a packed powder machine groomed 46 - 110 base 67 of 67 trails 100% open, 1260 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

June — Wed 10:42a 3 - 5 new powder machine groomed 36 - 48 base 41 of 43 trails 95% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Kirkwood — Wed 7:27a packed powder machine groomed 63 - 76 base 85 of 86 trails 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 10 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mammoth — Wed 10:18a machine groomed 125 - 125 base 136 of 154 trails 83% open, 24 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mountain High — Wed 11:13a spring snow machine groomed 12 - 36 base 26 of 59 trails 44% open, 6 of 14 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p; Wed-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Mt Baldy — Operating, no details

Mt Shasta — Wed 8:05a packed powder machine groomed 74 - 74 base 32 of 32 trails 100% open, 425 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 9a-4p.

Northstar — Wed 6:41a machine groomed 18 - 78 base 100 of 100 trails 100% open, 2944 acres, 18 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sierra at Tahoe — Wed 6:18a machine groomed 58 - 109 base 45 of 46 trails 98% open, 2000 acres, 9 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Snow Summit — Wed 3:02a machine groomed 60 - 60 base 25 of 32 trails 76% open, 12 of 15 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Snow Valley — Wed 9:33a machine groomed 24 - 48 base 18 of 30 trails 60% open, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Soda Springs — Wed 1:21p powder machine groomed 95 - 95 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open Mon, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Squaw Valley — Wed 5:44a machine groomed 56 - 112 base 156 of 158 trails 99% open, 22 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sugar Bowl — Wed 5:57a machine groomed 78 - 131 base 103 of 103 trails 100% open, 10 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.

Tahoe Donner — Wed 10:09a machine groomed 54 - 54 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Tamarack Lodge Resort XC — Wed 8:10a machine groomed 16 - 46 base 1717 miles

Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Diamond Peak — Wed 6:41a hard packed machine groomed 45 - 65 base 31 of 31 trails 100% open, 655 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Lee Canyon — Wed 7:57a machine groomed 26 - 26 base 27 of 30 trails 90% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Rose — Wed 7:17a 1 new machine groomed 44 - 72 base 65 of 65 trails 100% open, 1200 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bogus Basin — Wed 6:47a machine groomed 64 - 69 base 80 of 82 trails, 2600 acres 10 of 10 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Brundage — Wed 5:18a 1 new machine groomed 63 - 103 base 67 of 67 trails 25 miles, 1920 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p ,

Kelly Canyon — Closed for Snow Sports

Lookout Pass — Wed 5:19a 2 new machine groomed 74 - 104 base 38 of 38 trails 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Magic Mountain — Operating, no details

Pebble Creek — Wed 10:00a machine groomed 23 - 63 base 27 of 30 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 90% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Pomerelle — Wed 10:03a machine groomed 66 - 75 base 18 of 24 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 75% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 03: Last day.

Schweitzer Mountain — Wed 12:00p variable machine groomed 53 - 87 base 92 of 92 trails 9 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Silver Mountain — Wed 9:07a machine groomed 74 - 81 base 76 of 80 trails 6 of 7 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Soldier Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Sun Valley — Wed 6:02a machine groomed 56 - 77 base 111 of 128 trails 16 of 17 lifts, 87% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Tamarack — Wed 7:48a packed powder machine groomed 37 - 78 base 48 of 48 trails, 1100 acres 4 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Anthony Lakes — Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 78 - 78 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun; Apr 04: Last day.

Cooper Spur — Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 19 - 19 base Fri: 4p-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Hoodoo — Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 94 - 94 base Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mt Ashland — Wed 9:08a machine groomed 63 - 71 base 44 of 44 trails, 240 acres 4 of 5 lifts, 100% open, Mon, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Mt Bachelor — Wed 6:23a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 110 - 124 base 121 of 121 trails 4323 acres, 14 of 15 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 5:22a 6 new packed powder machine groomed 141 - 201 base 87 of 87 trails 8 of 12 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Skibowl — Wed 6:48a 5 new machine groomed 61 - 87 base 65 of 65 trails 8 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 12p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Timberline — Wed 8:15a machine groomed 170 - 170 base 5 of 9 lifts, 56% open Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-4p.

Willamette Pass — Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 55 - 55 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

49 Degrees North — Wed 5:11a machine groomed 75 - 132 base 82 of 89 trails 7 of 7 lifts, 92% open, Mon/Tue, Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Fri-Tue.

Bluewood — Operating, no details

Crystal Mountain — Wed 8:16a variable machine groomed 130 - 130 base 83 of 85 trails 2600 acres, 11 of 11 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Loup Loup Ski Bowl — Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 72 - 76 base Sat/Sun: 9a-3:45p; Open Sat/Sun; Mar 28: Last Day.

Mission Ridge — Wed 6:26a machine groomed 53 - 55 base 56 of 56 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Baker — Wed 5:06a 5 new powder machine groomed 198 - 210 base 38 of 38 trails 8 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Mt Spokane — Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 57 - 94 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Stevens Pass — Wed 8:17a 3 new machine groomed 148 - 148 base 55 of 77 trails 13 of 14 lifts, 71% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Summit at Snoqualmie — Wed 8:18a hard packed machine groomed 113 - 113 base 83 of 83 trails 21 of 26 lifts, 100% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-5p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p.

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Wed 8:24a machine groomed 133 - 235 base 18 of 24 trails, 5 of 5 lifts, 75% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p.

White Pass — Wed 8:19a 3 new machine groomed 81 - 138 base 47 of 47 trails 8 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.

Apex Mountain — Wed 6:40a 2 new machine groomed 104 - 104 base 79 of 80 trails 99% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Baldy Mountain — Wed 6:48a 1 new machine groomed 75 - 75 base 35 of 35 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon, Thu/Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon Mar 29: Last day.

Big White — Wed 7:24a machine groomed 90 - 90 base 116 of 119 trails, 97% open 13 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:45a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-3:30p.

Cypress Mountain — Wed 9:16a 4 new machine groomed 104 - 198 base 53 of 53 trails, 100% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Fairmont Hot Springs — Wed 9:36a machine groomed 12 - 12 base 12 of 14 trails 86% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-5p.

Fernie Alpine — Wed 8:09a 3 new spring snow machine groomed 30 - 80 base 142 of 142 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Grouse Mountain — Wed 6:46a 2 new powder machine groomed 125 - 161 base 32 of 33 trails, 97% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Hudson Bay — Wed 9:45a machine groomed 63 - 69 base 41 of 41 trails, 100% open 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p.

Kicking Horse — Wed 3:55a 2 new powder machine groomed 85 - 178 base 128 of 129 trails, 99% open, 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Kimberley — Wed 4:03a machine groomed 38 - 47 base 75 of 80 trails, 94% open 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p/5:30p-8:30p.

Manning Park Resort — Wed 9:49a 1 new machine groomed 78 - 78 base 34 of 34 trails, 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mount Seymour — Wed 9:54a 1 new machine groomed 135 - 203 base 40 of 40 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p Mar 13-28: 8:30a-9:30p.

Mount Washington Alpine Resort — Wed 9:59a 1 new machine groomed 107 - 156 base 81 of 81 trails, 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Thu: 8a-4:30p Fri: 8a-8p Sat/Sun: 8a-8p.

Panorama Mountain — Wed 5:57a 4 new spring snow machine groomed 23 - 56 base 135 of 135 trails, 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powder King — Wed 4:42a 1 new spring snow machine groomed 61 - 142 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.

RED Mountain Resort — Wed 8:01a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 47 - 80 base 118 of 119 trails, 99% open, 8 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.

Revelstoke Mountain — Wed 10:03a 6 new machine groomed 100 - 100 base 33 of 75 trails, 44% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p.

Sasquatch Mountain Resort — Wed 7:07a powder machine groomed 169 - 169 base 35 of 35 trails, 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p.

SilverStar — Wed 6:44a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 61 - 73 base 130 of 133 trails 98% open, 8 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Sun Peaks — Wed 7:04a 2 new machine groomed 70 - 84 base 137 of 137 trails 100% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:15a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Whistler Blackcomb — Wed 6:22a packed powder machine groomed 116 - 116 base 240 of 240 trails 100% open, 8171 acres, 22 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p.

Whitewater — Wed 5:50a 3 new powder machine groomed 98 - 98 base 82 of 82 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4p.

Asessippi Ski Area — Wed 8:48a machine groomed 48 - 56 base 20 of 26 trails 77% open, 2 of 5 lifts Mon: 9:30a-4:30p; Thu/Fri: 9:30a-7p; Sat: 9:30a-7p Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Open Thu-Mon.

Bromont — Wed 11:00a machine groomed 18 - 18 base 99 of 141 trails, 80% open 9 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.

Camp Fortune — Wed 11:02a machine groomed 8 - 8 base 18 of 25 trails, 72% open 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Le Massif — Wed 7:49a machine groomed 21 - 21 base 43 of 53 trails, 81% open 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:15p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:15p.

Mont Belu — Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 12 - 12 base Wed-Fri: 12:30p-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Mar 28: Last day.

Mont Blanc — Wed 11:08a wet snow machine groomed 12 - 12 base 37 of 42 trails 88% open, 6 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Cascades — Wed 11:12a machine groomed 12 - 12 base 16 of 20 trails 80% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Mont Gleason — Wed 11:16a machine groomed 12 - 12 base 19 of 25 trails 99% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mont Habitant — Wed 11:19a machine groomed 14 - 14 base 10 of 11 trails 91% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-5p.

Mont Orford — Wed 11:26a variable machine groomed 12 - 12 base 36 of 61 trails, 59% open 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Rigaud — Wed 11:31a machine groomed 12 - 12 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-7p.

Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 6:41a corn snow machine groomed 6 - 12 base 55 of 71 trails 77% open, 350 acres, 9 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Ste Marie — Wed 11:33a machine groomed 12 - 12 base 19 of 20 trails 95% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mont Sutton — Wed 6:33a spring snow machine groomed 28 - 43 base 58 of 60 trails, 97% open 24 miles, 219 acres, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Owls Head — Wed 11:35a machine groomed 12 - 12 base 37 of 52 trails, 71% open 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Ski La Reserve — Wed 11:43a machine groomed 12 - 12 base 18 of 40 trails 45% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-3:45p; Fri: 11a-3p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Sommet Edelweiss — Wed 11:51a machine groomed 12 - 12 base 16 of 20 trails 80% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon/Wed-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Mon.

Sommet Gabriel — Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 12 - 12 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Sommet Morin Heights — Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 12 - 12 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p;; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Sommet Olympia — Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 12 - 12 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 12:02p machine groomed 12 - 12 base 36 of 40 trails 90% open, 8 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8a-8:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-8:30p.

Stoneham — Wed 6:41a spring snow machine groomed 14 - 14 base 28 of 43 trails, 67% open 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4p Thu-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat: 8:30a-7p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Tremblant — Wed 5:35a spring snow machine groomed 30 - 50 base 97 of 102 trails, 95% open 680 acres, 14 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Val D Irene — Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 14 - 14 base Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Fri-Sun.

versant Avila — Wed 12:06p machine groomed 12 - 12 base 10 of 13 trails 77% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8a-5p.

Vorlage — Wed 11:45a machine groomed 31 - 31 base 14 of 18 trails, 78% open 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Batawa Ski Hill — Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 26 - 26 base Fri: 5p-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Fri-Sun Mar 28: Last day.

Blue Mountain — Wed 2:20p machine groomed 39 - 39 base 35 of 43 trails 81% open, 324 acres, 9 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Boler Mountain — Wed 10:03a machine groomed 26 - 26 base 13 of 15 trails 87% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 12p-9p; Sat: 9a-9 Sun: 9a-6:15p.

Brimacombe — Wed 10:17a machine groomed 18 - 18 base 9 of 21 trails, 43% open 4 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30a; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Calabogie Peaks — Wed 8:25a machine groomed 20 - 24 base 24 of 24 trails 86% open, 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Chicopee — Closed for Snow Sports

Dagmar Ski Resort — Wed 10:30a machine groomed 28 - 28 base 15 of 18 trails 83% open, 4 of 6 lifts Sat: 9a-9:30p; Sun:9a-8p.

Glen Eden — Closed for Snow Sports

Hidden Valley — Wed 10:37a machine groomed 33 - 33 base 13 of 15 trails 87% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Hockley Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Lakeridge Ski Resort — Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 22 - 22 base Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p; Open Fri-Sun.

Loch Lomond — Operating, no details

Mansfield Ski Club — Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 18 - 18 base Thu-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Mt Pakenham — Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 28 - 30 base Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat-Sun.

Mt St Louis Moonstone — Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 16 - 31 base Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Fri-Sun.

Sir Sams — Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 24 - 31 base Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun.

Snow Valley — Wed 10:54a machine groomed 31 - 31 base 19 of 20 trails, 95% open 4 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 11a-7p; Sat/Sun: 11a-7p.

Martock — Wed 10:11a machine groomed 12 - 12 base 10 of 11 trails, 91% open 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Wed: 9a-9p; Thu/Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-9p.

Crabbe Mountain — Wed 10:09a machine groomed 12 - 12 base 32 of 34 trails 94% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-5:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Mont Farlagne — Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 24 - 24 base Wed, Fri 10a-9p Thu: 10a-5p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Banff Norquay — Wed 7:51a machine groomed 50 - 50 base 56 of 60 trails 93% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-4p/5p-9p; Sat: 9a-4p/5p-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Canada Olympic Park — Wed 10:09a machine groomed 12 - 12 base 3 of 3 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 4p-9p Fri: 1p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Mar 29-Apr 04: 9a-5p.

Castle Mountain — Wed 5:45a 2 new spring snow machine groomed 34 - 69 base 81 of 95 trails 85% open, 2900 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-5p.

Lake Louise — Wed 5:46a 1- 1 new packed powder machine groomed 57 - 68 base 151 of 160 trails 94% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Marmot Basin — Wed 8:26a 1 new wet snow machine groomed 54 - 54 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nakiska — Wed 10:31a 1 new machine groomed 47 - 47 base 73 of 79 trails 92% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sunshine Village — Wed 5:33a 3 new powder machine groomed 78 - 305 base 134 of 145 trails, 92% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Alyeska Resort — Wed 8:41a machine groomed 44 - 135 base 11 of 76 trails 14% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Thu: 10:30a-5:30p Fri: 10:30a-8p Sat: 10:30a-8p Sun: 10:30a-5:30p.

Eaglecrest — Wed 7:08a 4 new machine groomed 78 - 144 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p Open Wed-Sun; Mar 22-23: 8:30a-4:30p.

Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Wed 6:42a machine groomed 10 - 12 base 13 of 18 trails, 70 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.