Beal, Wizards set for matchup against the Knicks

Washington Wizards (15-26, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (21-22, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards take on the New York Knicks. Beal leads the NBA averaging 32.1 points per game.

The Knicks have gone 14-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is 4-13 when opponents win the rebound battle and averages 46 rebounds per game.

The Wizards have gone 5-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 4-15 when turning the ball over more than opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Knicks won the last matchup 109-91 on Feb. 12. Julius Randle scored 24 points to help lead New York to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is shooting 47% and averaging 23 points. Nerlens Noel is shooting 62.2% and averaging 5.7 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Beal is averaging 32.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Wizards. Russell Westbrook is averaging 27.4 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 104.8 points, 42.3 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points on 47.5% shooting.

Wizards: 2-8, averaging 115 points, 39.7 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.9 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.1 points on 48.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Derrick Rose: out (health and safety protocols), Austin Rivers: out (health and safety protocols), Elfrid Payton: out (hamstring).

Wizards: Davis Bertans: out (calf), Ish Smith: out (quad), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).