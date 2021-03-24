New York visits Boston following overtime win

New York Islanders (21-8-4, first in the East Division) vs. Boston Bruins (16-8-4, fourth in the East Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host New York after the Islanders took down Philadelphia 2-1 in overtime.

The Bruins are 16-8-4 against the rest of their division. Boston averages 4.3 penalties per game, the most in the Nhl. Brad Marchand leads the team with 11 total penalties.

The Islanders are 21-8-4 against the rest of their division. New York has converted on 20.5% of power-play opportunities, scoring 18 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on March 9, New York won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 14 goals, adding 12 assists and totaling 26 points. Trent Frederic has three goals over the last 10 games for Boston.

Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 12 goals and has 18 points. Oliver Wahlstrom has 7 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-3-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, four penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.4 goals per game with a .949 save percentage.

Islanders: 8-2-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Jarred Tinordi: day to day (upper body), Tuukka Rask: day to day (undisclosed).

Islanders: None listed.