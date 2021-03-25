Knicks’ silent trade deadline still leaves them in position for run at Andre Drummond

NEW YORK — The Knicks had a quiet trade deadline, but they’re still in position for a run at Andre Drummond in the buyout market.

Passing on chances to trade for several Tier 2 options — including Victor Oladipo (went to Miami), Aaron Gordon (Nuggets), Nikola Vucevic (Bulls), Evan Fournier (Celtics) and Norman Powell (Blazers) — the Knicks maintained their roughly $15 million in cap space to entice Drummond.

The 27-year-old center will be bought out by the Cavaliers and hit the open market, where suitors are expected to include the Nets and Lakers. Unlike those two contenders, the Knicks can’t offer Drummond a ring chase, even as they continued to defy expectations with a 106-102 comeback victory Thursday over the Wizards. They do, however, have one very important advantage in the buyout market: guaranteed money.

Given their flexible cap situation, the Knicks can entice Drummond with a lucrative multi-year deal — three years, $45 million, for instance. It’s the benefit of their restrained approach in 2020 free agency, when the Knicks’ new front office held onto their cap space instead of spending it on the likes of Gordon Hayward. The Knicks have emerged as a “serious potential destination” for Drummond, according to the Ringer, although multiple other outlets pegged the Lakers as the most likely landing spot. A source confirmed the Knicks interest in Drummond.

The team’s cap space will expire in the summer, meaning it could still be used to facilitate a trade around the draft, but it can’t be rolled over into the 2021 free agency. If he’s not extended after a buyout, Drummond, a two-time All-Star and Mount Vernon native, will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer. He hasn’t played since Feb. 12 because the Cavaliers were working — and failing — to find a trade partner. Drummond’s $29 million salary made it complicated.

There are fit concerns with Drummond next to Julius Randle, who needs the ball and space to operate. The Knicks also have two centers — Mitchell Robinson and Nerlens Noel — who are probably better rim protectors than Drummond. But Thursday was an example of why they could use front-court help. Noel was injured and inactive. Robinson started, but managed just 21 minutes, leaving the heavy lifting to veteran Taj Gibson. The Knicks (23-22) were saved by guards Alec Bucks (27 points) and RJ Barrett (24), erasing a 17-point third-quarter deficit.

In sheer talent, there’s no question Drummond is an upgrade. He’s probably the best rebounder in the NBA and can create offense for himself, unlike Noel and Robinson. Before his hiatus, Drummond averaged 17.5 points and 13.5 boards but was shooting a career-low 47%. He has only been to the playoffs twice in a nine-year career — and was swept both times.

The Lakers and Nets are capped out and can offer significantly less money than the Knicks. With Tom Thibodeau as his assistant coach on Team USA, Drummond won a gold medal at the 2014 FIBA World Cup in Spain.

The Knicks are pushing for a playoff spot, but apparently didn’t feel moved to make a significant trade at the deadline, settling for unloading Austin Rivers for fringe players and second-round picks. Lonzo Ball was a target, but remained in New Orleans. The point guard will be a restricted free agent after the season, when the Knicks will be loaded with cap space.

The Knicks' only other trade this season was acquiring Derrick Rose, who provided a boost to the offense, but missed his 10th straight game heading while recovering from COVID-19.