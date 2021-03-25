Jackson, George lead short-handed Clippers past Spurs, 98-85

Los Angeles Clippers' Terance Mann (14) drives around San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Thursday, March 25, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) AP

Reggie Jackson scored 28 points, Paul George had 24 points and 13 rebounds and the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers rallied in the second half to beat the San Antonio Spurs 98-85 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory.

DeMar DeRozan had 23 points, and Dejounte Murray added 18 for San Antonio. The Spurs have lost four straight, including the first three of a nine-game homestand.

San Antonio was attempting to rebound from a 134-101 loss to Los Angeles on Wednesday night, but could not do so even with the Clippers missing five key players.

Los Angeles was without Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Serge Ibaka and Patrick Beverley due to injury. Leonard and Morris were ruled out less than two hours prior to tipoff.

The Clippers also also without Lou Williams, who was traded to the Atlanta Hawks for Rajon Rondo hours before tipoff.

Terence Mann, who started in place of Leonard, had 10 points and 12 rebounds in 32 minutes.

Despite those absences, the Clippers led for much of the first half and recaptured the lead in the final minutes of the third quarter.

Los Angeles held San Antonio to 30 points in the second half.

After trailing the entirety of Wednesday’s blowout loss, the Spurs took a 4-2 lead on Murray’s 11-foot jumper with 1:16 into the game.

The Spurs outscored the Clippers 28-19 in the second quarter in taking a 55-49 lead at the half.

SAYING FAREWELL

The Spurs held a moment of silence for former coach Stan Albeck. He died Thursday at the age of 89.

“Coach Albeck wasn’t just important to the Spurs, he was what I call a lifer,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. “People like myself don’t come close to loving the game the way he did.”

Albeck coached San Antonio from 1980 to 1983. He had head coaching stops with Chicago, Cleveland, New Jersey and the ABA's Denver Rockets.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Leonard and Morris were not listed on the team’s injury report prior to the game. Leonard sat out with a sore right foot and Morris had a bruised right calf. Los Angeles coach Tyronn Lue announced Leonard would miss the game during his pre-game interview at 6 p.m. “Something just came up, actually,” Lue said. “So, we just want to be cautious and make sure we’re making the right decision.” … Using an eight-man rotation, Los Angeles got 19 points from reserves Nicolas Batum, Luke Kennard and Amir Coffey. … Clippers are 8-0 in the second game of a back-to-back this season.

Spurs: San Antonio announced it reached a buyout with forward LaMarcus Aldridge. Aldridge appeared in 376 games for the Spurs, averaging 19.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.25 blocks. … San Antonio acquired Marquese Chriss and cash from Golden State for the rights to Cady Lalanne. Popovich said the deal was a “money transaction” since Chriss has a fractured leg and his contract expires after this season. Popovich left open the possibility that the Spurs may bring Chriss back next season. “Right now, there is really nothing we can do except get to know him, get him healthy and see what happens,” Popovich said.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Host Philadelphia on Saturday.

Spurs: Host Chicago on Saturday.