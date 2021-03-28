Sports
Match Play Results
Billy Horschel (32), United States, def. Victor Perez (31), France, 3 and 2.
Scottie Scheffler (30), United States, def. Matt Kuchar (52), United States, 1 up.
Special Kings TV broadcast on NBC Sports California allows Kayte Hunter to fulfill one of her own dreams while inspiring others.
