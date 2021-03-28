Sports

Adam Yates wins 100th edition of Tour of Catalonia

The Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain

Adam Yates won the 100th edition of the Tour of Catalonia on Sunday, finishing ahead of his Ineos-Grenadiers teammates Richie Porte and Geraint Thomas.

Thomas De Gendt clinched the 133-kilometer (82-mile) seventh and final stage that ended in Barcelona.

Yates finished the seven-day race 45 seconds ahead of Porte and 49 seconds in front of Thomas.

Veteran Alejandro Valverde was fourth overall with Movistar, more than a minute behind Yates.

