Booker’s 35 points leads Suns past Hornets 101-97 in OT

Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller shoots over Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig as forward Miles Bridges, left, looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) AP

Devin Booker scored 35 points and Chris Paul added 16 in the Phoenix Suns’ 101-97 overtime victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

Deandre Ayton finished with 14 points and Mikal Bridges had 13 for the Suns, who won three of four on their swing through the Southeast.

Devonte Graham led the Hornets with 30 points and Terry Rozier had 22 points and 10 rebounds. Miles Bridges also had double-double (18 points, 12 rebounds), Gordon Hayward scored 15 and P.J. Washington added 12 rebounds.

A crowd of 3,850 saw the Hornets force overtime when a 3-pointer by Rozier tied the game at 90-all with 33.5 seconds left.

Neither team could extend the lead beyond eight in the first half, which featured eight lead changes and six ties.

Phoenix opened the second half on an 11-0 run. A 3-pointer by Hayward was Charlotte’s first field goal in the half, at 6:20, on an assist by Bridges.

CRAIG MESHING WELL

The Suns got a player they’d wanted in the offseason when they traded for Bucks forward Torrey Craig last week. He has meshed well with Phoenix in four games, averaging 6.5 points.

“It has been pretty seamless, and a couple of guys respected the way he defended when he was with Denver,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “He has shown the ability to play the way that we play — slashing, cutting to the basket, defending multiple positions.”

TIP-INS

Suns: Phoenix had two players in double-digit scoring in the first period. Ayton got there first with a layup with 4:34 to go in the period but didn’t score again until a layup early in the third. … Booker joined him with a shot clock-beating 3 late in the first.

Hornets: Guard Brad Wanamaker made his Charlotte debut late in the third period and committed a foul in his first minute. The Hornets acquired Wanamaker in a trade with Golden State on Thursday. … Guard Malik Monk didn’t dress (sore right foot).

UP NEXT

Suns: Vs. Atlanta on Tuesday.

Hornets: At Washington on Tuesday.