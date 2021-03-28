Top-seeded Stanford thrashes Missouri State in women’s NCAAs

Stanford's Anna Wilson shoots past Missouri State's Jasmine Franklin during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) AP

Hannah Jump scored 17 points to lead top seed Stanford to an 89-62 romp over No. 5 Missouri State on Sunday, sending the Cardinal to the Elite Eight of the women’s NCAA Tournament for the 21st time.

This Sweet 16 rematch from Stanford’s win in 2019 quickly turned into a blowout. The Cardinal led by 23 at halftime and by as much as 38 in the fourth quarter. Stanford kept up its postseason barrage of 3-pointers by making 15 against the Lady Bears.

Stanford (28-2) has averaged 14 made 3s over its three tournament victories. The overall No. 1 seed advanced to Tuesday’s Alamo Region final against No. 2 Louisville.

Elle Ruffridge scored 18 points to lead Missouri State (23-3).

LOUISVILLE 60, OREGON 42

Dana Evans scored 29 points and No. 2 seed Louisville beat sixth-seeded Oregon to advance to the Elite Eight.

Louisville (26-3) continued its stellar defensive play, holding Oregon (15-9) to 14 points in the first half, including six in the second quarter.

Evans provided the offense. After going scoreless in the first quarter, the All-America guard started to heat up, finishing the second period with 13 points as Louisville led 29-14 at the break.

The Ducks tried to rally in the third quarter but were slowed when Nyara Sabally, who scored a team-leading 14 points, left the game late in the period with a left ankle injury.

HEMISFAIR REGION

SOUTH CAROLINA 76, GEORGIA TECH 65

Zia Cooke scored 17 points to lead top seed South Carolina past fifth-seeded Georgia Tech and into the Elite Eight.

It’s the third time in the past four women’s NCAA Tournaments that the Gamecocks have at least reached the regional finals. South Carolina won the national championship in 2017.

After going scoreless in the first half, Aliyah Boston had the first seven points in the third quarter as South Carolina (25-4) went on a 14-6 run to start the period. The All-America sophomore forward finished with nine points. The Gamecocks await either Maryland or Texas.

The Yellow Jackets (17-9) made a run in the fourth quarter to get within 69-63, but five consecutive points — the last coming on a 3-pointer from Cooke with 3 minutes left — sealed the win. She was 5 for 6 from behind the arc.

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 20 points to lead Georgia Tech.