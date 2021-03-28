Sports
WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular-season Standings
All Times Eastern
East Division
Central Division
B.C. Division
U.S. Division
Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Sunday's results
Calgary 2 Edmonton 1
Brandon 5 Swift Current 2 (at Regina)
Everett 6 Tri-City 1
Lethbridge at Medicine Hat
Portland at Seattle
Kelowna vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.)
Moose Jaw vs. Winnipeg (at Regina)
Saturday's results
Edmonton 5 Calgary 2
Medicine Hat 6 Lethbridge 3
Seattle 3 Portland 2
Tri-City 3 Spokane 0
At Kamloops, B.C.
Kamloops 5 Prince George 4
At Regina
Prince Albert 5 Moose Jaw 2
Friday's results
Saskatoon 7 Regina 3
Seattle 5 Spokane 0
Everett 2 Portland 1 (OT)
Edmonton 4 Calgary 3
Medicine Hat 3 Lethbridge 0
Kamloops 7 Vancouver 3
Kelowna 5 Victoria 0
At Regina
Swift Current 7 Winnipeg 4
Monday's games
Saskatoon vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Swift Current at Regina, 10 p.m.
Prince George vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Prince Albert vs. Brandon (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Regina vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Victoria vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.
Kamloops at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Everett at Seattle, 9:05 p.m.
Saskatoon vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Vancouver vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.
Thursday's games
Swift Current vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Regina vs. Brandon (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Kamloops vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.
