Detroit faces Toronto, looks to break 4-game skid

Toronto Raptors (18-28, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (12-33, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Raptors -4.5; over/under is 219

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup against Toronto after losing four in a row.

The Pistons have gone 8-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit has a 9-32 record when giving up 100 or more points.

The Raptors are 12-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto ranks seventh in the NBA scoring 14.2 fast break points per game. Kyle Lowry leads the Raptors averaging 3.1.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Pistons won 116-112 in the last matchup on March 17. Saddiq Bey led Detroit with 28 points, and Norman Powell led Toronto with 43 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Plumlee leads the Pistons with 9.5 rebounds and averages 10.4 points. Plumlee is averaging 11 rebounds and 10.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors averaging 20.1 points and is adding 4.3 rebounds. Rodney Hood is shooting 50.0% and averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 2-8, averaging 102.9 points, 41.9 rebounds, 23.6 assists, eight steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points on 47.2% shooting.

Raptors: 1-9, averaging 109.9 points, 40.5 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points on 46.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Dennis Smith Jr.: out (spine), Killian Hayes: out (hip), Jahlil Okafor: out (knee), Rodney McGruder: day to day (elbow), Jerami Grant: day to day (quad).

Raptors: DeAndre' Bembry: out (health and safety protocols), Paul Watson: out (health and safety protocols), Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: out (foot).