WHL Roundup: Blades beat Ice 3-2, push point streak to double digits

Nolan Maier made 29 saves and picked up an assist as the Saskatoon Blades pushed their point streak to 10 games with a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Ice on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Brandon Lisowsky, Kyle Crnkovic and Colton Dach supplied the goals for the Blades (9-0-1).

Anderson MacDonald and Connor McClennon scored for the Ice (6-4-0), who got 25 saves from Gage Alexander.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 2 SILVERTIPS 1

KENT, Wash. — Jeremy Hanzel broke a 1-1 tie at 10:18 of the third period and Thomas Milic stopped 32 shots as Seattle (4-2-0) dealt Everett (5-1-0) its first loss after opening the year with five straight wins.

---

GIANTS COUGARS

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Wednesday's game between Prince George (1-1-0) and Vancouver (2-1-0) was postponed "out of an abundance of caution" following six positive COVID-19 tests within the Kelowna Rockets hockey team.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2021.