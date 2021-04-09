Musgrove no-hitter through 8 in 2nd game for hometown Padres

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove (44) delivers a pitch to a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez) AP

San Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove hasn't allowed a hit through eight innings against the Texas Rangers in only his second start for his hometown team that has never had a no-hitter.

The Padres are the only current MLB franchise to never throw a no-hitter.

Musgrove faced 25 batters, only one over the minimum, through eight innings Friday night. The only Rangers baserunner was Joey Gallo after getting hit by a pitch with two outs in the fourth.

Musgrove has 10 strikeouts and has thrown 69 of his 103 pitches for strikes. He worked quickly through the eighth, needing just 13 pitches. Texas' Jose Trevino hit a sharp liner directly at right fielder Wil Myers for the third out.

San Diego had left-hander Tim Hill warming briefly during the seventh inning, but he sat for the top of the eighth. Musgrove appeared set to return for the ninth.

The Rangers have been held without a hit three times, the last by Mark Buehrle of the Chicago White Sox in 2007.

San Diego acquired the big 28-year-old Musgrove as part of a seven-player, three-team trade on Jan. 19. He pitched for Pittsburgh last season.

In his debut for San Diego, which came at home last Saturday, he struck out eight in six scoreless innings against Arizona. He had no walks in winning that game, when he threw 57 of 78 pitches for strikes.