Nets sign Alize Johnson to multiyear contract

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

The Brooklyn Nets signed Alize Johnson to a multiyear contract Sunday after the forward's solid play during his two 10-day contracts.

Johnson has appeared in six games, averaging 7.8 points and 5.8 rebounds in about 13 minutes per game and shooting 65.7% from the field.

He signed his first 10-day deal on March 22 and two nights later had team highs of 23 points and 15 rebounds off the bench in a loss at Utah.

Johnson played for the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League this season before joining the Nets, averaging 16.6 points and 13.3 rebounds in 15 games.

Golf

Elite Black caddies, once key advisors to Masters winners, have faded from spotlight

