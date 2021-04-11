Tigers star Cabrera on injured list with biceps strain

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera clowns around before a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Cleveland, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long) AP

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left biceps strain that has been bothering him during the early part of this season.

Cabrera played first base in Saturday's 11-3 loss to the Indians. He went 0 for 3 at the plate before he was replaced by a pinch hitter in the ninth inning.

Manager A.J. Hinch said Cabrera has been dealing with soreness for a while and felt it “grab” on a swing in the seventh inning.

Hinch said the 11-time All Star will undergo tests Sunday in Cleveland. He'll stay with the team and travel with the Tigers to Houston.

The 37-year-old Cabrera, who has 488 career home runs, is off to a slow start in 2021. He is batting just .125 (3 for 24) with one homer and three RBIs in seven games.

To replace Cabrera, the Tigers selected the contract of infielder Renato Nunez.

Cabrera's injury is the second significant one for the Tigers this weekend. On Saturday, starter Julio Teheran was placed on the injured list with a shoulder strain and he could miss months. Detroit moved him to the 60-day injured list Sunday.

Hinch said Teheran will undergo more testing, but in the last 24 hours it has become clearer that he will be out much longer than initially expected.