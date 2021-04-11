WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL

2020-21 Regular-season Standings

All Times Eastern

East Division

Central Division

B.C. Division

U.S. Division

Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Sunday's results

Seattle 3 Tri-City 2

Red Deer at Calgary (ppd., virus)

At Regina

Prince Albert 4 Swift Current 2

Saskatoon vs. Brandon

At Kelowna, B.C.

Kamloops 4 Victoria 3

At Kamloops, B.C.

Vancouver vs. Prince George (ppd., virus)

Saturday's results

Portland 7 Spokane 6

Lethbridge 5 Red Deer 2

Tri-City 6 Everett 2

Lethbridge at Medicine Hat (ppd., virus)

Prince George at Kelowna (ppd., virus)

At Regina

Winnipeg 4 Prince Albert 3 (OT)

Saskatoon 4 Moose Jaw 2

At Kamloops, B.C.

Prince George 6 Vancouver 3

Monday's games

Regina vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 8 p.m.

Red Deer at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Prince George (at Kamloops,B.C.), 10 p.m.

Victoria at Kelowna (ppd., virus)

Medicine Hat at Lethbridge (ppd., virus)

Calgary at Red Deer (ppd., virus)

Monday's games

No Games Scheduled.

Tuesday's games

Brandon vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Seattle, 9:05 p.m.

Prince Albert at Regina, 10 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Kelowna vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.) (ppd., virus)

Wednesday's games

Saskatoon vs. Swift Current (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Spokane at Portland, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg vs. Brandon (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Prince George at Kamloops, 10 p.m.