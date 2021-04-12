Sports

Mariners and Orioles rained out, twin-bill set for Tuesday

By PATRICK STEVENS Associated Press

Grounds crew members place a tarp over the infield at Oriole Park at Camden Yards prior to a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Seattle Mariners, Monday, April 12, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Grounds crew members place a tarp over the infield at Oriole Park at Camden Yards prior to a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Seattle Mariners, Monday, April 12, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
BALTIMORE

The series opener between the Seattle Mariners and the Baltimore Orioles was rained out Monday night.

The game was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Tuesday starting at 4:05 p.m.

The teams waited through a rain delay of more than 90 minutes before the opener of the four-game series was postponed.

Seattle was scheduled to start left-hander Justus Sheffield on Monday and fellow southpaw Nick Margevicius on Tuesday.

Right-hander Dean Kremer was Baltimore’s scheduled starter on Monday, while lefty John Means was originally listed as Tuesday’s starter.

