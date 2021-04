Tatar scores twice, Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 4-2

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen makes a save off Toronto Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza as Canadiens' Phillip Danault looks on during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal on Monday, April 12, 2021. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Tomas Tatar scored two goals — including an empty-netter — and the Montreal Canadiens defeated Toronto 4-2 on Monday night to end the Maple Leafs’ six-game winning streak.

Nick Suzuki and Josh Anderson also scored for the Canadiens, who won for the first time in four games. Auston Matthews and John Tavares replied for the visiting Maple Leafs.

It was the first loss of the year for Toronto goalie Jack Campbell, who set an NHL record with 11 straight wins to start a season.

It was Toronto’s first regulation defeat since dropping a 4-3 decision to the Calgary Flames on March 19.

BLACKHAWKS 4, BLUE JACKETS 3, OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Hagel scored 1:25 into overtime, and Chicago beat Columbus for the fifth consecutive time.

Duncan Keith, Philipp Kurashev and Brett Connolly also scored and Patrick Kane had two assists as the Blackhawks won for the third time in four games to move within two points of idle Nashville for the fourth playoff spot in the Central Division.

It was Connolly’s first game since he was acquired in a trade with Florida last week. He had two goals and two assists in 21 games with the Panthers.

Kevin Lankinen stopped 30 shots for his fifth win over Columbus this season.

Patrick Laine scored twice for the Blue Jackets, and Stefan Matteau also scored.

AVALANCHE 4, COYOTES 2

DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen had two goals and Colorado won for the eighth time in nine games.

Brandon Saad and Nathan MacKinnon also scored as the Avalanche improved to 12-0-1 in their last 13 games at Ball Arena, the fourth longest home point streak in franchise history. Philipp Grubauer made 35 saves for his career-high 25th win.

Arizona pulled within one with third-period goals by Michael Bunting and Johann Larsson but Rantanen had an empty-netter with just under two minutes remaining to seal the victory.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, KINGS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Pacioretty scored his 300th career goal, Mark Stone had a goal and an assist, and Vegas rallied to beat Los Angeles.

Nicolas Roy and Alex Tuch also scored for the Golden Knights, who won their third straight game. Robin Lehner stopped 26 shots.

Austin Wagner and Anze Kopitar scored for the Kings, who have lost five of seven. Cal Petersen had 37 saves.

Los Angeles led 2-0 midway through the second period before Vegas rallied.

RED WINGS 3, HURRICANES 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Adam Erne and Filip Zadina scored two quick third-period goals while Jonathan Bernier finished with 37 saves to help Detroit beat Carolina.

Sam Gagner added a clinching empty-net score late for the Red Wings, who continue to frustrate the Hurricanes. Carolina came in tied for the Central Division lead yet have lost four of seven against the division’s last-place team.

Detroit also spoiled a milestone night for Carolina captain Jordan Staal, who was honored before the puck dropped for playing his 1,000th regular-season NHL game.

The Hurricanes unsuccessfully challenged the goal seeking a missed offside call on Erne. That led to an delay of game penalty, followed by another when Brady Skjei’s clear attempt sailed over the glass — potentially glancing off the stick of Detroit’s Evgeny Svechnikov — to give Detroit a two-man advantage.

Nino Niederreiter scored in the third period for Carolina, and James Reimer finished with 27 saves for the Hurricanes.

SENATORS 4, JETS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored twice, Connor Brown extended his franchise-record goal-scoring streak to eight games and Ottawa beat Winnipeg.

Evgenii Dadonov also scored and Thomas Chabot and Josh Norris each had two assists as Ottawa rallied from two goals down and ended a four-game losing streak. Anton Forsberg was impressive in goal after a shaky start with 24 saves.

Kyle Connor and and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Winnipeg, which snapped a three-game win streak. Connor Hellebuyck, making his seventh straight start, stopped 20 shots.

DUCKS 4, SHARKS 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anthony Stolarz made a career-high 45 saves for his third career shutout to lead Anaheim.

Alexander Volkov had two goals, Max Comtois had a goal and an assist and Rickard Rakell also scored as the Ducks beat the Sharks handily on their home ice for the second time in less than a week.

Martin Jones finished with 15 saves for the Sharks, who began the night four points out of the fourth and final playoff spot in the West Division and lost for the third time in four games.