FC Dallas hosts Colorado in season opener

Colorado Rapids vs. FC Dallas

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas begins the season at home against Colorado.

FC Dallas put together a 9-6-7 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 7-1-4 in home matches. FC Dallas averaged 0.5 goals on 1.7 shots on goal per game last season.

The Rapids compiled an 8-6-4 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 5-5-1 in road games. Colorado scored 32 goals a season ago, averaging 0.6 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: None listed.

Colorado: None listed.