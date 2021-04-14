Sports

Harvey expected to start for Baltimore against Seattle

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Seattle Mariners (6-5) vs. Baltimore Orioles (5-6)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Justin Dunn (0-0, 5.79 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) Orioles: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

The Orioles went 13-20 on their home field in 2020. Baltimore hit .258 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 77 total home runs last season.

The Mariners went 13-23 on the road in 2020. Seattle hit .226 as a team last year while averaging 7.2 hits per game.

The teams meet for the third time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Orioles: Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Austin Hays: (hamstring), Chris Davis: (back).

Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anthony Misiewicz: (undisclosed), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

