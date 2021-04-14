Toronto faces San Antonio, looks to stop home losing streak

San Antonio Spurs (26-26, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (21-34, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto is looking to end its three-game home slide with a victory over San Antonio.

The Raptors have gone 11-15 at home. Toronto ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 111.6 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The Spurs have gone 14-9 away from home. San Antonio gives up 111.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Spurs won the last meeting 119-114 on Dec. 26. DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points to help lead San Antonio to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is shooting 45.5% and averaging 20.8 points. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 18.3 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the last 10 games for Toronto.

DeRozan leads the Spurs averaging 21.2 points and is adding 4.3 rebounds. Derrick White is averaging 18 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 3-7, averaging 110.5 points, 42.1 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points on 45.2% shooting.

Spurs: 4-6, averaging 117.2 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points on 49.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: DeAndre' Bembry: out (hamstring), Fred VanVleet: out (hip), Jalen Harris: out (hip), Paul Watson: out (health and safety protocols).

Spurs: Gorgui Dieng: out (shoulder), Trey Lyles: out (ankle).